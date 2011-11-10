BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
Request For Trading Halt
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
NIPRO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 102.43 94.64 214.00 (+8.2 pct) (+8.2 pct) (+9.2%) Operating 8.17 9.03 16.00
(-9.6 pct) (-2.5 pct)
(-7.1%) Recurring 5.12 5.47 12.55 (-6.4 pct) (-21.8 pct) (-6.1%) Net
457 mln 2.47 4.05
(-81.5 pct) (-29.3 pct) (+64.9%) EPS Y3.61 Y19.47 Y31.93 Diluted EPS
Y3.16 Y17.56 Annual div Y25.50
Y50.00 -Q2 div Y12.00 Y18.50
-Q4 div Y31.50
Y13.50
NOTE - Nipro Corp makes disposable medical equipment.
NOTE - Nipro Corp makes disposable medical equipment.
Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.