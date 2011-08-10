Aug 10 (Reuters) -

UBITEQ INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.10 3.30 3.40

1.62 (-6.1 pct) (-17.6 pct)

(+9.7%) (+2.5%) Operating 339 mln 278 mln

(+22.4 pct) (+20.8 pct)

Recurring 331 mln 386 mln 420 mln 175 mln

(-13.9 pct) (+63.2 pct) (+26.2%)

(+4.2%) Net 166 mln 203 mln 200 mln

90 mln

(-17.2 pct) (+72.8 pct) (+19.3%)

(+3.6%) EPS Y1,180.87 Y1,446.60 Y1,402.72

Y631.22 Diluted EPS Y1,151.92 Y1,423.06

Annual div Y300.00 Y250.00 Y300.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y300.00 Y250.00 Y300.00

NOTE - Ubiteq Inc develops imaging equipment..

