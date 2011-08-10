BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
UBITEQ INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.10 3.30 3.40
1.62 (-6.1 pct) (-17.6 pct)
(+9.7%) (+2.5%) Operating 339 mln 278 mln
(+22.4 pct) (+20.8 pct)
Recurring 331 mln 386 mln 420 mln 175 mln
(-13.9 pct) (+63.2 pct) (+26.2%)
(+4.2%) Net 166 mln 203 mln 200 mln
90 mln
(-17.2 pct) (+72.8 pct) (+19.3%)
(+3.6%) EPS Y1,180.87 Y1,446.60 Y1,402.72
Y631.22 Diluted EPS Y1,151.92 Y1,423.06
Annual div Y300.00 Y250.00 Y300.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y300.00 Y250.00 Y300.00
NOTE - Ubiteq Inc develops imaging equipment..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6662.TK1.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago