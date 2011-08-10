BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
INTELLIGENT WAVE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 4.76 4.96 5.30
2.40 (-3.9 pct) (-10.3 pct)
(+11.3%) (+15.9%) Operating 321 mln 358 mln 400 mln
10 mln
(-10.3 pct) (+56.6 pct) (+24.6%)
Recurring 341 mln 387 mln
410 mln 12 mln
(-11.8 pct) (+64.9 pct) (+20.2%)
Net 129 mln 211 mln
220 mln 5 mln
(-38.9 pct) (+12.8 pct) (+70.5%)
EPS Y491.53 Y845.98
Y835.23 Y18.98 Annual div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00
-Q4 div Y500.00 Y500.00
Y500.00
NOTE - Intelligent Wave Inc is software company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4847.TK1.
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago