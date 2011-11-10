Nov 10 (Reuters) -
A-ONE SEIMITSU INC.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 454 mln
455 mln 1.06 2.15
(-0.2 pct) (+47.0 pct)
Operating 139 mln 128 mln 365 mln
710 mln
(+8.5 pct) (+167.8 pct)
Recurring 142 mln 132 mln
373 mln 725 mln
(+7.8 pct) (+165.6 pct)
Net 83 mln 77 mln
211 mln 403 mln
(+7.6 pct) (+162.4 pct)
EPS Y5,593.40 Y5,196.53
Y14,105.80 Y26,912.60
NOTE - A-One Seimitsu Inc. produces parts used in machine
tools.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6156.TK1.