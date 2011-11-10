Nov 10 (Reuters) -

A-ONE SEIMITSU INC.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 454 mln 455 mln 1.06 2.15 (-0.2 pct) (+47.0 pct) Operating 139 mln 128 mln 365 mln

710 mln

(+8.5 pct) (+167.8 pct)

Recurring 142 mln 132 mln

373 mln 725 mln

(+7.8 pct) (+165.6 pct)

Net 83 mln 77 mln

211 mln 403 mln

(+7.6 pct) (+162.4 pct)

EPS Y5,593.40 Y5,196.53 Y14,105.80 Y26,912.60

NOTE - A-One Seimitsu Inc. produces parts used in machine tools.

