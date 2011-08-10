Aug 10 (Reuters) -
NANYO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.25
7.93 13.50 27.00
(-8.6 pct) (+64.0 pct)
Operating 167 mln 169 mln 200 mln
500 mln
(-1.3 pct)
Recurring 209 mln 174 mln
200 mln 500 mln
(+20.0 pct)
Net 123 mln 108 mln
100 mln 300 mln
(+14.1 pct)
EPS Y19.42 Y17.03
Y15.70 Y47.11
NOTE - Nanyo Corp specialises in sale and leasing of
construction machinery.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
