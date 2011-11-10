BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
TSUMURA & CO
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 45.86 45.38 96.60 (+1.1 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+1.9%) Operating 9.83 9.81 21.70
(+0.2 pct) (+9.5 pct)
(+0.7%) Recurring 9.91 9.82 21.90 (+0.9 pct) (+10.9 pct) (+0.8%) Net
5.14 5.91 12.20
(-13.1 pct) (+15.7 pct) (-5.8%) EPS Y72.90 Y83.85 Y172.98 Annual div
Y60.00 Y58.00 -Q2 div Y30.00 Y28.00
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Tsumura & Co is a manufacturer of Chinese medicines.
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.