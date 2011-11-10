Nov 10 (Reuters) -
TAISEI CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 552.02
549.65 1.34 trln
(+0.4 pct) (-18.6 pct) (+10.0%)
Operating 13.05 16.66 37.00
(-21.7 pct) (+56.5 pct)
(+1.9%) Recurring 8.25
8.78 27.00
(-6.1 pct) (+96.8 pct) (+12.3%) Net
1.49 3.46 12.00
(-57.1 pct) (-36.9 pct)
(+10.3%) EPS Y1.30
Y3.06 Y10.53 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Taisei Corp is a major general contractor.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
