Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
MARUSEI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.23 5.62 11.57 (+10.9 pct) (-1.8 pct) (+1.0%) Operating 219 mln 107 mln 341 mln
(+105.0 pct) (-42.0 pct) (+18.4%) Recurring 272 mln 102 mln 375 mln (+166.8 pct) (-55.2 pct) (+25.6%) Net
157 mln 58 mln 214 mln
(+170.9 pct) (-55.5 pct) (+50.2%) EPS Y29.20 Y10.68 Y39.63 Annual div
Y18.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y18.00
Y18.00
NOTE - Marusei Co Ltd provides building maintenance services..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2434.TK1.
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific