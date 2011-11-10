Nov 10 (Reuters) -

MARUSEI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.23 5.62 11.57 (+10.9 pct) (-1.8 pct) (+1.0%) Operating 219 mln 107 mln 341 mln

(+105.0 pct) (-42.0 pct) (+18.4%) Recurring 272 mln 102 mln 375 mln (+166.8 pct) (-55.2 pct) (+25.6%) Net

157 mln 58 mln 214 mln

(+170.9 pct) (-55.5 pct) (+50.2%) EPS Y29.20 Y10.68 Y39.63 Annual div

Y18.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y18.00

Y18.00

NOTE - Marusei Co Ltd provides building maintenance services..

