Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
NITTOH CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.83 2.68 5.86 (+5.4 pct) (+9.9 pct) (+3.0%) Operating 153 mln 88 mln 266 mln
(+73.9 pct) (-21.3 pct) (+22.2%) Recurring 161 mln 93 mln 275 mln (+72.6 pct) (-22.0 pct) (+21.0%) Net
83 mln 46 mln 147 mln
(+79.6 pct) (-29.5 pct) (+21.0%)
EPS Y41.36 Y23.03
Y72.48 Annual div
Y15.00 Y13.00 -Q4 div Y13.00 Y15.00
NOTE - Nittoh Corp deals in eradication of white ants, housing reforms.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1738.TK1.
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A government lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a U.S. federal appeals court that questioned whether it unfairly targeted people over their religion.
Feb 7 Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday he is open to extending his term as the head of Walt Disney Co , offering investors a sign of potential stability at the media company as it reported a dip in quarterly advertising at ESPN.