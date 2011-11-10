Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
TOKAI SENKO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.93 6.92 14.60 (+0.2 pct) (-5.9 pct) (-1.4%) Operating loss 85 mln loss 410 mln prft 380 mln (+86.8%) Recurring loss 144 mln loss 437 mln prft 270 mln
(+154.9%) Net
loss 176 mln prft 301 mln prft 240 mln
(-60.4%)
EPS loss Y5.08 prft Y8.68 prft Y6.93 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Tokai Senko Co Ltd is a printer of high-quality cloth.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3577.TK1.
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A government lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a U.S. federal appeals court that questioned whether it unfairly targeted people over their religion.
Feb 7 Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday he is open to extending his term as the head of Walt Disney Co , offering investors a sign of potential stability at the media company as it reported a dip in quarterly advertising at ESPN.