Nov 10 (Reuters) -

KIKUKAWA IRON WORKS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.79 2.32 4.20 (-22.7 pct) (+153.7 pct) (-3.4%) Operating loss 1 mln prft 177 mln prft 65 mln (-66.7%) Recurring loss 19 mln prft 200 mln prft 85 mln

(-64.8%) Net

loss 25 mln prft 105 mln prft 80 mln

(-41.1%)

EPS loss Y2.02 prft Y8.40 prft Y6.38 Shares 13 mln 13 mln Annual div -Q2 div

nil Y1.00

NOTE - Kikukawa Iron Works Inc produces sawing and woodworking machines.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

