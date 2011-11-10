Nov 10 (Reuters) -
KIKUKAWA IRON WORKS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.79
2.32 4.20
(-22.7 pct) (+153.7 pct) (-3.4%)
Operating loss 1 mln prft 177 mln prft 65 mln
(-66.7%) Recurring loss 19 mln prft
200 mln prft 85 mln
(-64.8%) Net
loss 25 mln prft 105 mln prft 80 mln
(-41.1%)
EPS loss Y2.02 prft Y8.40
prft Y6.38 Shares 13 mln
13 mln Annual div -Q2 div
nil Y1.00
NOTE - Kikukawa Iron Works Inc produces sawing and
woodworking machines.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
