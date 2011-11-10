Nov 10 (Reuters) -

SHINSEI BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 86.38 113.56 (-23.9 pct) (+4.1 pct) Recurring 8.35 6.13

(+36.2 pct) (+83.5 pct)

Net 4.58 9.31 (-50.8 pct) (+8.3 pct) EPS

Y1.72 Y4.74

Annual div Y1.00 Y1.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1.00

Y1.00

NOTE - Shinsei Bank Ltd was relaunched in March 2000 from failed Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8303.TK1.