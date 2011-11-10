Nov 10 (Reuters) -
KITO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.00
12.57 33.00
(+19.3 pct) (+13.0 pct) (+17.5%)
Operating 337 mln 250 mln 1.55
(+34.6 pct) (+191.8 pct)
(+38.4%) Recurring 166 mln
87 mln 1.35 (+89.8
pct) (+10.2 pct) (+52.5%) Net
13 mln 26 mln 700 mln
(-48.5 pct) (+516.4 pct) (+65.3%)
EPS Y107.74 Y221.30
Y5,438.24 Diluted EPS
Y107.23 Y219.15 Annual
div Y2,000.00
Y2,000.00
-Q2 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
-Q4 div Y1,000.00
Y1,000.00
NOTE - Kito Corp is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
