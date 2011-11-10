Nov 10 (Reuters) -
YAMAKA ELECTRIC CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 3.64 3.78 4.40
2.27 (-3.9 pct) (+5.3 pct)
(+21.0%) (-4.6%)
Operating 166 mln 195 mln 48 mln
38 mln
(-14.8 pct) (+47.4 pct) (-71.2%)
(-89.1%)
Recurring 171 mln 194 mln 50 mln
39 mln
(-11.8 pct) (+57.2 pct) (-70.9%)
(-88.9%)
Net 84 mln 187 mln 48 mln
35 mln
(-54.9 pct) (+285.2 pct) (-43.4%)
(-88.1%)
EPS Y13.31 Y29.51 Y7.54
Y5.50
Annual div Y4.00 Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00
Y2.00 -Q4 div Y2.00
Y2.00 Y2.00
NOTE - Yamaka Electric Construction Co Ltd deals in power
transmission line works.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1789.TK1.