Nov 10 (Reuters) -

YAMAKA ELECTRIC CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.64 3.78 4.40

2.27 (-3.9 pct) (+5.3 pct)

(+21.0%) (-4.6%) Operating 166 mln 195 mln 48 mln

38 mln

(-14.8 pct) (+47.4 pct) (-71.2%)

(-89.1%) Recurring 171 mln 194 mln 50 mln

39 mln

(-11.8 pct) (+57.2 pct) (-70.9%)

(-88.9%) Net 84 mln 187 mln 48 mln

35 mln

(-54.9 pct) (+285.2 pct) (-43.4%)

(-88.1%) EPS Y13.31 Y29.51 Y7.54

Y5.50 Annual div Y4.00 Y4.00 Y4.00

-Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00

Y2.00 -Q4 div Y2.00 Y2.00 Y2.00

NOTE - Yamaka Electric Construction Co Ltd deals in power transmission line works.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1789.TK1.