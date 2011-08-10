Aug 10 (Reuters) -

JAPAN SYSTEMS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.85 3.88 8.05 (-0.7 pct) (+3.9%) Operating 295 mln 37 mln 294 mln

(+689.8 pct) (+50.0%) Recurring 322 mln 46 mln 294 mln (+587.7 pct) (+42.0%) Net

249 mln 52 mln 212 mln

(+373.6 pct) (-26.3%)

EPS Y9.57 Y2.02

Y8.14 Shares 26 mln 26 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Japan Systems Co Ltd is a software house.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

