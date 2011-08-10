Aug 10 (Reuters) -
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.85
3.88 8.05
(-0.7 pct) (+3.9%)
Operating 295 mln 37 mln 294 mln
(+689.8 pct)
(+50.0%) Recurring 322 mln
46 mln 294 mln (+587.7
pct) (+42.0%) Net
249 mln 52 mln 212 mln
(+373.6 pct) (-26.3%)
EPS Y9.57 Y2.02
Y8.14 Shares 26 mln
26 mln Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Japan Systems Co Ltd is a software house.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9758.TK1.