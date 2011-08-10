Aug 10 (Reuters) -
MARCHE CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
3.26 6.70 13.60 Operating
136 mln 200 mln 500 mln
Recurring 143 mln 210 mln 500 mln
Net 112 mln 100 mln 300 mln
EPS Y13.34 Y11.91 Y35.72
NOTE - Marche Corp operates Japanese style pubs.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7524.TK1.