Aug 10 (Reuters) -

MARCHE CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

3.26 6.70 13.60 Operating

136 mln 200 mln 500 mln Recurring 143 mln 210 mln 500 mln Net 112 mln 100 mln 300 mln EPS Y13.34 Y11.91 Y35.72

NOTE - Marche Corp operates Japanese style pubs.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7524.TK1.