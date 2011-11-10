Nov 10 (Reuters) -
DAIICHIKOUTSU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 37.72
36.56 81.80
(+3.2 pct) (+7.7 pct) (+10.3%)
Operating 1.90 1.79 4.75
(+5.7 pct) (+37.5 pct)
(+34.9%) Recurring 1.64
1.53 4.16
(+7.4 pct) (+55.1 pct) (+38.5%) Net
465 mln 500 mln 4.34
(-7.0 pct) (+944.4 pct)
(+177.1%) EPS Y23.81
Y25.59 Y221.98 Annual div
Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Daiichikoutsu Co Ltd is a taxicab company.
