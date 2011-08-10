Aug 10 (Reuters) -
HYOKI KAIUN KAISHA LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.40
3.28 6.50 13.00
(+3.5 pct) (+29.6 pct)
Operating 71 mln 75 mln 140 mln
300 mln
(-5.3 pct)
Recurring 53 mln 61 mln
90 mln 200 mln
(-12.6 pct)
Net 18 mln 29 mln
60 mln 120 mln
(-37.6 pct)
EPS Y1.53 Y2.46
Y5.03 Y10.05
NOTE - Hyoki Kaiun Kaisha Ltd is a shipping and warehousing
company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
