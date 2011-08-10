BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
FONFUN CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 700 mln 700 mln Operating 59 mln 37 mln Recurring 53 mln 30 mln Net 109 mln 28 mln
NOTE - Fonfun Corp is a content developer for Internet-linked mobile phones. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2323.TK1.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago