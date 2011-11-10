BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
CARE SERVICE CO. LTD.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.22 3.00 6.58 (+7.4 pct) (+13.2 pct) (+8.0%) Operating 125 mln 183 mln 331 mln
(-31.3 pct) (+12.2 pct)
(+3.4%) Recurring 120 mln 175 mln 311 mln (-31.2 pct) (+13.8 pct) (+2.4%) Net
57 mln 85 mln 165 mln
(-33.3 pct) (-2.6 pct) (+12.0%) EPS Y5,446.51 Y8,164.50 Y15,714.29 Shares 10,500 10,500 Annual div Y1,800.00
Y2,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2,000.00 Y1,800.00
NOTE - Care Service Co. Ltd. provides nursing services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2425.TK1.
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.