Nov 10 (Reuters) -

CARE SERVICE CO. LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.22 3.00 6.58 (+7.4 pct) (+13.2 pct) (+8.0%) Operating 125 mln 183 mln 331 mln

(-31.3 pct) (+12.2 pct)

(+3.4%) Recurring 120 mln 175 mln 311 mln (-31.2 pct) (+13.8 pct) (+2.4%) Net

57 mln 85 mln 165 mln

(-33.3 pct) (-2.6 pct) (+12.0%) EPS Y5,446.51 Y8,164.50 Y15,714.29 Shares 10,500 10,500 Annual div Y1,800.00

Y2,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2,000.00 Y1,800.00

NOTE - Care Service Co. Ltd. provides nursing services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2425.TK1.