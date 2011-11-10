Nov 10 (Reuters) -
JAPAN BEST RESCUE SYSTEM CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
5.83 5.61
(+3.9 pct) (+18.4 pct)
Operating 429 mln 340 mln
(+26.1 pct) (+117.2 pct)
Recurring 489 mln 363 mln
(+34.7 pct) (+122.7 pct) Net
273 mln 118 mln
(+130.6 pct) EPS
Y4,070.98 Y1,744.34 Annual div
Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00
-Q2 div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00
-Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
NOTE - Japan Best Rescue System Co Ltd provides emergency
support services for homes and motorcyclists.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2453.TK1.