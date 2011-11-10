Nov 10 (Reuters) -

JAPAN BEST RESCUE SYSTEM CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

5.83 5.61

(+3.9 pct) (+18.4 pct) Operating 429 mln 340 mln

(+26.1 pct) (+117.2 pct) Recurring 489 mln 363 mln

(+34.7 pct) (+122.7 pct) Net

273 mln 118 mln

(+130.6 pct) EPS

Y4,070.98 Y1,744.34 Annual div

Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 -Q2 div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00 -Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00

NOTE - Japan Best Rescue System Co Ltd provides emergency support services for homes and motorcyclists.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2453.TK1.