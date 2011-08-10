Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SONTON FOOD INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST
Annual div 24.00 yen
-Q2 div 10.00 yen nil
NOTE - Sonton Food Industry Co Ltd is a major manufacturer
of jams and other spreads. If there is no Q1 or Q3
dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report
dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2898.TK1.