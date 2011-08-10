Aug 10 (Reuters) -

T GAIA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 155.52 138.81 315.00 660.00 (+12.0 pct) (+2.6 pct) Operating 3.02 3.25 6.35

14.65 (-7.2 pct) (-21.5 pct)

Recurring 3.01 3.23 6.25 14.40 (-6.9 pct) (-20.9 pct) Net

1.63 1.53 3.35 7.85 (+6.2 pct) (-32.4 pct)

EPS Y3,651.41 Y2,995.33 Y7,949.33 Y18,627.54 Diluted EPS Y3,649.26 Y2,993.68

NOTE - T Gaia Corp is a mobile phone sales firm..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3738.TK1.