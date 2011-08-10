Aug 10 (Reuters) -
T GAIA CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 155.52
138.81 315.00 660.00
(+12.0 pct) (+2.6 pct)
Operating 3.02 3.25 6.35
14.65 (-7.2 pct) (-21.5 pct)
Recurring 3.01
3.23 6.25 14.40
(-6.9 pct) (-20.9 pct) Net
1.63 1.53 3.35
7.85 (+6.2 pct) (-32.4 pct)
EPS Y3,651.41
Y2,995.33 Y7,949.33 Y18,627.54
Diluted EPS Y3,649.26 Y2,993.68
NOTE - T Gaia Corp is a mobile phone sales firm..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
