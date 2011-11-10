Nov 10 (Reuters) -

TOHO ACETYLENE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.50 18.50 Operating 150 mln 10 mln Recurring 250 mln 90 mln Net prft 30 mln loss 50 mln

NOTE - Toho Acetylene Co Ltd is a medium-ranking producer of gases. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4093.TK1.