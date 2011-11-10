Nov 10 (Reuters) -

SPACE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

23.07 19.88 30.00

(+16.0 pct) (+1.8 pct) Operating 1.57 1.35 1.90

(+16.3 pct) (+17.8 pct) Recurring 1.60 1.35 1.90

(+18.2 pct) (+16.9 pct) Net

908 mln 557 mln 1.00

(+62.8 pct) (-17.7 pct) EPS

Y41.34 Y24.85 Y44.70

NOTE - Space Co Ltd designs and produces commercial displays.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

