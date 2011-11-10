Nov 10 (Reuters) -
SPACE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
23.07 19.88 30.00
(+16.0 pct) (+1.8 pct)
Operating 1.57 1.35 1.90
(+16.3 pct) (+17.8 pct)
Recurring 1.60 1.35 1.90
(+18.2 pct) (+16.9 pct) Net
908 mln 557 mln 1.00
(+62.8 pct) (-17.7 pct) EPS
Y41.34 Y24.85 Y44.70
NOTE - Space Co Ltd designs and produces commercial
displays.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
