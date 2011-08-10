Aug 10 (Reuters) -

BROADBAND TOWER INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 8.52 8.60 8.76

4.21 (-1.0 pct) (-3.2 pct)

(+2.8%) (+0.6%) Operating 513 mln 507 mln

(+1.3 pct) (+179.5 pct)

Recurring 500 mln 471 mln 330 mln 60 mln

(+6.2 pct) (+172.9 pct) (-34.0%)

(-71.5%) Net 218 mln 214 mln 190 mln

30 mln

(+2.0 pct) (-13.0%)

(-84.5%) EPS Y2,381.48 Y2,291.20 Y2,192.35

Y346.16 Diluted EPS Y2,358.14 Y2,266.09

Annual div Y500.00

nil Y500.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y500.00 nil Y500.00

NOTE - BroadBand Tower Inc is engaged in the broadband industry..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

