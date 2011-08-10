BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
TOWA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.01 5.32 9.00 19.00 (-24.6 pct) (+101.3 pct) Operating 405 mln 941 mln 550 mln
1.30 (-57.0 pct)
Recurring 388 mln 993 mln 500 mln 1.20 (-60.9 pct) Net
prft 385 mln prft 950 mln loss 110 mln prft 540 mln
(-59.5 pct)
EPS prft Y15.41 prft Y38.02 loss Y4.40 prft Y21.59
NOTE - Towa Corp makes semiconductor molding equipment.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago