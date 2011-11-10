Nov 10 (Reuters) -
TITAN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.41
2.94 6.80
(+16.0 pct) (+38.3 pct) (+14.6%)
Operating 400 mln 160 mln 590 mln
(+150.6 pct)
(+33.7%) Recurring 377 mln
130 mln 550 mln (+189.0
pct) (+40.9%) Net
371 mln 104 mln 460 mln
(+256.0 pct)
(+41.7%) EPS Y12.34
Y3.47 Y15.27 Shares 30
mln 30 mln Annual div
Y3.00
Y2.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Titan Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha manufactures titanium
oxide.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
