Nov 10 (Reuters) -

TITAN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.41 2.94 6.80 (+16.0 pct) (+38.3 pct) (+14.6%) Operating 400 mln 160 mln 590 mln

(+150.6 pct) (+33.7%) Recurring 377 mln 130 mln 550 mln (+189.0 pct) (+40.9%) Net

371 mln 104 mln 460 mln

(+256.0 pct) (+41.7%) EPS Y12.34 Y3.47 Y15.27 Shares 30 mln 30 mln Annual div

Y3.00 Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Titan Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha manufactures titanium oxide.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

