Nov 10 (Reuters) -

HOUSEFREEDOM CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

4.88 4.08 7.05

(+19.5 pct) (-3.4 pct) Operating 319 mln 336 mln 570 mln

(-4.9 pct) (+62.4 pct) Recurring 333 mln 334 mln 552 mln

(-0.1 pct) (+55.7 pct) Net 203 mln 194 mln 326 mln

(+4.4 pct) (+30.1 pct) EPS Y4,967.44 Y4,783.81 Y7,969.04 Diluted EPS Y4,954.86 Y4,753.18

NOTE - Housefreedom Co Ltd is involved in real estate agent and other real estate-related business.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8996.TK1.