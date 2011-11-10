Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
HOUSEFREEDOM CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
4.88 4.08 7.05
(+19.5 pct) (-3.4 pct) Operating 319 mln 336 mln 570 mln
(-4.9 pct) (+62.4 pct) Recurring 333 mln 334 mln 552 mln
(-0.1 pct) (+55.7 pct) Net 203 mln 194 mln 326 mln
(+4.4 pct) (+30.1 pct) EPS Y4,967.44 Y4,783.81 Y7,969.04 Diluted EPS Y4,954.86 Y4,753.18
NOTE - Housefreedom Co Ltd is involved in real estate agent and other real estate-related business.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8996.TK1.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific