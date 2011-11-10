Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
ANABUKI KOSAN INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.84 9.60 19.31 54.53 (+12.9 pct) (-15.2 pct) Operating prft 596 mln loss 799 mln loss 420 mln prft 2.72 Recurring prft 484 mln loss 943 mln loss 704 mln prft 2.04 Net prft 250 mln loss 791 mln loss 404 mln prft 1.02 EPS prft Y9.39 loss Y29.66 loss Y15.15 prft Y38.25
NOTE - Anabuki Kosan Inc plans and sells condominiums.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8928.TK1.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific