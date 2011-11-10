Nov 10 (Reuters) -

AD WORKS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.00 10.00 Operating 538 mln 768 mln Recurring 400 mln 600 mln Net 209 mln 354 mln

NOTE - AD Works Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3250.TK1.