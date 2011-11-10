Nov 10 (Reuters) -
DAIUN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.12
3.37 6.13
(-7.4 pct) (+20.5 pct) (-6.8%)
Operating 15 mln 54 mln 30 mln
(-71.5 pct)
(-35.3%) Recurring 15 mln
63 mln 30 mln (-75.4
pct) (-36.9%) Net
14 mln 71 mln 25 mln
(-80.1 pct) (-51.3%)
EPS Y0.23 Y1.15
Y0.40 Shares 62 mln
62 mln Annual div -Q2 div
nil nil
NOTE - Daiun Co Ltd is a port transport company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9363.TK1.