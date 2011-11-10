Nov 10 (Reuters) -

DAIUN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.12 3.37 6.13 (-7.4 pct) (+20.5 pct) (-6.8%) Operating 15 mln 54 mln 30 mln

(-71.5 pct) (-35.3%) Recurring 15 mln 63 mln 30 mln (-75.4 pct) (-36.9%) Net

14 mln 71 mln 25 mln

(-80.1 pct) (-51.3%)

EPS Y0.23 Y1.15

Y0.40 Shares 62 mln 62 mln Annual div -Q2 div

nil nil

NOTE - Daiun Co Ltd is a port transport company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

