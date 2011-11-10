Nov 10 (Reuters) -
MAKOTO CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.41
2.22 5.42
(+8.8 pct) (+35.3 pct) (+6.0%)
Operating 154 mln 141 mln 346 mln
(+8.6 pct)
(-8.4%) Recurring 140 mln
125 mln 310 mln (+11.9
pct) (-6.3%) Net
87 mln 44 mln 187 mln
(+97.9 pct)
(+34.4%) EPS Y4,330.90
Y2,188.07 Y9,317.54 Annual div
Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2,500.00
Y2,500.00
NOTE - Makoto Construction Co Ltd is involved in house
construction and remodeling business.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8995.TK1.