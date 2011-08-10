Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SUN-LIFE CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.59
2.67 4.83 10.77
(-3.0 pct) (+5.1 pct)
Operating 307 mln 303 mln 410 mln
1.05 (+1.4 pct) (+117.7 pct)
Recurring 350 mln
334 mln 450 mln 1.16 (+4.7
pct) (+92.4 pct) Net
184 mln 146 mln 205 mln
600 mln
(+26.1 pct) (+102.5 pct)
EPS Y29.19 Y22.96
Y32.42 Y94.88
NOTE - Sun-Life Corp is a wedding and funeral services
firm.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
