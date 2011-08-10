Aug 10 (Reuters) -
KAWASAKI THERMAL ENGINEERING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.63
3.78 7.20 16.00
(-3.9 pct) (+8.8 pct)
Operating loss 3 mln prft 197 mln prft 51 mln
prft 402 mln
Recurring 1 mln 203 mln 50 mln
400 mln
(-99.3 pct)
Net loss 10 mln loss 145 mln
prft 20 mln prft 210 mln
EPS loss Y0.62 loss Y8.65 prft Y1.19
prft Y12.50
NOTE - Kawasaki Thermal Engineering Co Ltd is a
manufacturer of boilers.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
