Aug 10 (Reuters) -

KAWASAKI THERMAL ENGINEERING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.63 3.78 7.20 16.00 (-3.9 pct) (+8.8 pct) Operating loss 3 mln prft 197 mln prft 51 mln prft 402 mln Recurring 1 mln 203 mln 50 mln

400 mln

(-99.3 pct)

Net loss 10 mln loss 145 mln prft 20 mln prft 210 mln EPS loss Y0.62 loss Y8.65 prft Y1.19 prft Y12.50

NOTE - Kawasaki Thermal Engineering Co Ltd is a manufacturer of boilers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6414.TK1.