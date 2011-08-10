Aug 10 (Reuters) -

SPARX GOURP CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 1.27 2.05 (-38.0 pct) (-8.9 pct) Operating loss 404 mln loss 176 mln Recurring loss 331 mln loss 313 mln Net loss 488 mln loss 707 mln EPS loss Y242.31 loss Y351.42

NOTE - Sparx Gourp Co Ltd is an asset management company.

