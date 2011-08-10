BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SPARX GOURP CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 1.27 2.05 (-38.0 pct) (-8.9 pct) Operating loss 404 mln loss 176 mln Recurring loss 331 mln loss 313 mln Net loss 488 mln loss 707 mln EPS loss Y242.31 loss Y351.42
NOTE - Sparx Gourp Co Ltd is an asset management company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8739.TK1.
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sumitomo mitsui trust holdings inc reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in orix corp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kaBYW4) Further company coverage: