Aug 10 (Reuters) -
NAKAMICHI LEASING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.58
15.17 30.00
(-3.9 pct) (-2.9 pct)
Operating 319 mln 355 mln 480 mln
(-10.2 pct) (+903.8 pct)
Recurring 323 mln
361 mln 480 mln (-10.5
pct) (+580.1 pct) Net
72 mln 205 mln 200 mln
(-65.1 pct) (-75.1 pct)
EPS Y9.69
Y27.77 Y27.07 Shares 9
mln 9 mln Annual div
Y5.00
Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Nakamichi Leasing Co Ltd is a leasing company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8594.TK1.