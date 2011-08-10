Aug 10 (Reuters) -

NAKAMICHI LEASING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.58 15.17 30.00 (-3.9 pct) (-2.9 pct) Operating 319 mln 355 mln 480 mln

(-10.2 pct) (+903.8 pct)

Recurring 323 mln 361 mln 480 mln (-10.5 pct) (+580.1 pct) Net

72 mln 205 mln 200 mln

(-65.1 pct) (-75.1 pct)

EPS Y9.69 Y27.77 Y27.07 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Nakamichi Leasing Co Ltd is a leasing company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

