Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
SUZUNUI INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.90 4.57 12.80 (+29.0 pct) (-6.0 pct) (+15.9%) Operating 431 mln 75 mln 520 mln
(+469.7 pct)
(+1.0%) Recurring 433 mln 70 mln 500 mln (+514.6 pct) (+2.0%) Net
prft 196 mln loss 21 mln prft 250 mln
(+64.5%)
EPS prft Y18.85 loss Y2.08 prft Y23.94 Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q4 div Y3.00 Y3.00
NOTE - Suzunui Industry Co Ltd is a general construction company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1846.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.