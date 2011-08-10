BRIEF-Advent Life Sciences reports a 6.6 pct passive stake in Versartis-SEC filing
* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
CARE SERVICE CO. LTD.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.57 1.48 3.21 6.58 (+6.5 pct) (+13.8 pct) Operating 32 mln 89 mln 155 mln
331 mln
(-63.2 pct) (+32.1 pct)
Recurring 31 mln 85 mln
145 mln 311 mln
(-63.8 pct) (+38.3 pct)
Net 11 mln 40 mln
76 mln 165 mln
(-70.5 pct) (+15.3 pct)
EPS Y1,131.48 Y3,841.06 Y7,238.10 Y15,714.29
NOTE - Care Service Co. Ltd. provides nursing services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2425.TK1.
* ICC provides operational update, including successful transition to new state-of-the-art facility and ramp-up of its recreational cannabis production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Feb 8 A group backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that works on India's immunisation programmes will now be partially funded by the health ministry, a government official said, a move in part prompted by fears foreign donors could influence policy making.