Aug 10 (Reuters) -

CARE SERVICE CO. LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.57 1.48 3.21 6.58 (+6.5 pct) (+13.8 pct) Operating 32 mln 89 mln 155 mln

331 mln

(-63.2 pct) (+32.1 pct)

Recurring 31 mln 85 mln

145 mln 311 mln

(-63.8 pct) (+38.3 pct)

Net 11 mln 40 mln

76 mln 165 mln

(-70.5 pct) (+15.3 pct)

EPS Y1,131.48 Y3,841.06 Y7,238.10 Y15,714.29

NOTE - Care Service Co. Ltd. provides nursing services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

