INTRANCE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

230 mln 600 mln 1.38 Operating

96 mln 100 mln 280 mln Recurring 87 mln 60 mln 200 mln Net 87 mln 60 mln 200 mln EPS Y606.68 Y416.66 Y1,388.86 Diluted EPS Y519.17

NOTE - Intrance Co Ltd is the full company name.

