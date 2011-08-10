BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
INTRANCE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
230 mln 600 mln 1.38 Operating
96 mln 100 mln 280 mln Recurring 87 mln 60 mln 200 mln Net 87 mln 60 mln 200 mln EPS Y606.68 Y416.66 Y1,388.86 Diluted EPS Y519.17
NOTE - Intrance Co Ltd is the full company name.
