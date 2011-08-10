BRIEF-Lactose India Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 13.2 million rupees versus profit 7.1 million rupees year ago
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
NIPRO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 49.16 45.06 100.00 213.00 (+9.1 pct) (+3.3 pct) Operating 3.46 4.77 6.60
16.45 (-27.5 pct) (+17.7 pct)
Recurring 2.54 2.57 4.30 13.40 (-1.1 pct) (-17.8 pct) Net
292 mln 1.35 1.15 5.85 (-78.3 pct) (+2.0 pct)
EPS Y4.61 Y21.27 Y18.13 Y92.24 Diluted EPS Y4.04 Y19.19
NOTE - Nipro Corp makes disposable medical equipment.
NOTE - Nipro Corp makes disposable medical equipment.
* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing
* ICC provides operational update, including successful transition to new state-of-the-art facility and ramp-up of its recreational cannabis production