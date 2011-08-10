Aug 10 (Reuters) -

BIKEN TECHNO CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.25 5.80 12.50 27.00 (+7.6 pct) (-4.7 pct) Operating 269 mln 237 mln 520 mln

950 mln

(+13.4 pct) (-12.2 pct)

Recurring 266 mln 219 mln

500 mln 900 mln

(+21.4 pct) (-10.1 pct)

Net 174 mln 129 mln

250 mln 450 mln

(+35.0 pct) (+12.9 pct)

EPS Y22.81 Y16.80

Y32.56 Y58.61

NOTE - Biken Techno Corp offers building maintenance services.

