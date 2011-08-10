BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
BIKEN TECHNO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.25 5.80 12.50 27.00 (+7.6 pct) (-4.7 pct) Operating 269 mln 237 mln 520 mln
950 mln
(+13.4 pct) (-12.2 pct)
Recurring 266 mln 219 mln
500 mln 900 mln
(+21.4 pct) (-10.1 pct)
Net 174 mln 129 mln
250 mln 450 mln
(+35.0 pct) (+12.9 pct)
EPS Y22.81 Y16.80
Y32.56 Y58.61
NOTE - Biken Techno Corp offers building maintenance services.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9791.TK1.
