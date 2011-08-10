Aug 10 (Reuters) -

TANAKA CHEMICAL CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.34 5.33 7.50 18.00 (-18.6 pct) (+58.6 pct) Operating loss 5 mln prft 257 mln prft 60 mln prft 160 mln Recurring loss 16 mln prft 245 mln prft 23 mln prft 70 mln Net prft 3 mln prft 219 mln loss 20 mln prft 20 mln

(-98.5 pct)

EPS prft Y0.26 prft Y17.36 loss Y1.58 prft Y1.58 EPS Y17.35

NOTE - Tanaka Chemical Corp is a maker of positive electrodes for secondary batteries.

