BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
NIPRO CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 214.00 213.00 Operating 16.00 16.45 Recurring 12.55 13.40 Net 4.05 5.85 NOTE - Nipro Corp makes disposable medical equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8086.TK1.
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.