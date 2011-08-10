Aug 10 (Reuters) -

SPACE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.20 13.17 30.00 (+23.1 pct) (-6.9 pct) (+2.6%) Operating 1.04 961 mln 1.90

(+8.3 pct) (+0.3 pct)

(+2.6%) Recurring 1.04 959 mln 1.90 (+8.7 pct) (-0.4 pct) (+2.6%) Net

589 mln 472 mln 1.00

(+24.7 pct) (-15.8 pct) (+18.2%) EPS Y26.82 Y20.93 Y44.70 Shares 24 mln 24 mln Annual div

Y22.00 Y22.00 -Q2 div Y11.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y11.00

NOTE - Space Co Ltd designs and produces commercial displays.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

