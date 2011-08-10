Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SPACE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.20
13.17 30.00
(+23.1 pct) (-6.9 pct) (+2.6%)
Operating 1.04 961 mln 1.90
(+8.3 pct) (+0.3 pct)
(+2.6%) Recurring 1.04
959 mln 1.90 (+8.7
pct) (-0.4 pct) (+2.6%) Net
589 mln 472 mln 1.00
(+24.7 pct) (-15.8 pct)
(+18.2%) EPS Y26.82
Y20.93 Y44.70 Shares 24
mln 24 mln Annual div
Y22.00
Y22.00
-Q2 div Y11.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y11.00
NOTE - Space Co Ltd designs and produces commercial
displays.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9622.TK1.