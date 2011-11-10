Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
KINUGAWA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 33.72 32.95 70.00 (+2.3 pct) (+45.5 pct) (+8.4%) Operating 3.92 3.88 8.50
(+1.0 pct) (+304.1 pct) (+14.7%) Recurring 3.92 3.90 8.50 (+0.6 pct) (+263.5 pct) (+13.5%) Net
2.48 2.30 5.20
(+7.5 pct) (+225.3 pct) (+16.4%) EPS Y37.18 Y34.34 Y77.33 Annual div
Y6.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Kinugawa Rubber Industrial Co Ltd is a major car rubber parts maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5196.TK1.
