Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SAKAI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.49
1.73 3.54 6.81
(-14.0 pct) (-18.3 pct)
Operating loss 40 mln loss 61 mln prft 86 mln
prft 143 mln
Recurring loss 29 mln loss 59 mln prft 106 mln
prft 182 mln
Net loss 55 mln loss 148 mln prft 3 mln
prft 48 mln
EPS loss Y2.35 loss Y6.61 prft Y0.13
prft Y2.50
NOTE - Sakai Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7622.TK1.