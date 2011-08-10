Aug 10 (Reuters) -

SAKAI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.49 1.73 3.54 6.81 (-14.0 pct) (-18.3 pct) Operating loss 40 mln loss 61 mln prft 86 mln prft 143 mln Recurring loss 29 mln loss 59 mln prft 106 mln prft 182 mln Net loss 55 mln loss 148 mln prft 3 mln prft 48 mln EPS loss Y2.35 loss Y6.61 prft Y0.13

prft Y2.50

NOTE - Sakai Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7622.TK1.