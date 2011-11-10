Nov 10 (Reuters) -
ISAMU PAINT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.06
3.91 7.90
(+3.9 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+1.6%)
Operating 485 mln 368 mln 700 mln
(+31.6 pct) (+100.8 pct)
(-9.1%) Recurring 581 mln
426 mln 800 mln (+36.3
pct) (+39.3 pct) (-15.2%) Net
275 mln 302 mln 450 mln
(-8.7 pct) (+89.5 pct)
(-21.3%) EPS Y27.08
Y29.66 Y44.27 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Isamu Paint Co Ltd is a producer of synthetic resin
paints.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
