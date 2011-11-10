Nov 10 (Reuters) -

ISAMU PAINT CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.06 3.91 7.90 (+3.9 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+1.6%) Operating 485 mln 368 mln 700 mln

(+31.6 pct) (+100.8 pct)

(-9.1%) Recurring 581 mln 426 mln 800 mln (+36.3 pct) (+39.3 pct) (-15.2%) Net

275 mln 302 mln 450 mln

(-8.7 pct) (+89.5 pct) (-21.3%) EPS Y27.08 Y29.66 Y44.27 Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Isamu Paint Co Ltd is a producer of synthetic resin paints.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4624.TK1.