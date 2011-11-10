Nov 10 (Reuters) -

CHUBU SUISAN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.29 20.61 42.20 (-1.5 pct) (-4.1 pct) (-1.0%) Operating prft 21 mln loss 13 mln prft 50 mln (+24.5%) Recurring 92 mln 63 mln 180 mln (+45.5 pct) (-53.5 pct) (+1.8%) Net

prft 52 mln loss 17 mln prft 100 mln EPS prft Y2.83 loss Y0.94 prft Y5.38

Shares 21 mln 21 mln

Annual div

Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Chubu Suisan Co Ltd is a wholesaler of marine products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

