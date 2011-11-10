Nov 10 (Reuters) -
CHUBU SUISAN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.29
20.61 42.20
(-1.5 pct) (-4.1 pct) (-1.0%)
Operating prft 21 mln loss 13 mln prft 50 mln
(+24.5%) Recurring 92 mln
63 mln 180 mln (+45.5
pct) (-53.5 pct) (+1.8%) Net
prft 52 mln loss 17 mln prft 100 mln
EPS prft Y2.83 loss Y0.94 prft Y5.38
Shares 21 mln 21 mln
Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Chubu Suisan Co Ltd is a wholesaler of marine
products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8145.TK1.