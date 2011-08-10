BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
GAIAX CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.67 1.47 3.00 (+13.7 pct) (+11.9 pct) (+1.1%) Operating 22 mln 132 mln
(-82.7 pct) (+88.3 pct)
Recurring 18 mln 127 mln (-85.9 pct) (+152.8 pct) Net
43 mln 96 mln
(-55.3 pct) (+237.8 pct)
EPS Y2,938.83 Y6,541.54 Diluted EPS
Y2,839.99 Y6,356.09
Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Gaiax Co Ltd is involved in Internet communications..
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago